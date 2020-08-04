Menu

Trump signs $3 billion-a-year plan to boost conservation projects, parks

It's called the Great American Outdoors Act
Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump poses for a photo during a signing ceremony for H.R. 1957 – "The Great American Outdoors Act," in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump signs $3 billion-a-year plan to boost conservation projects, parks
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-04 13:41:13-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed legislation into law that will devote nearly $3 billion annually to conservation projects, outdoor recreation and maintenance of national parks and other public lands.

The Great American Outdoors Act authorizes spending about $900 million a year, double current spending, on the popular Land and Water Conservation Fund.

It would authorize another $1.9 billion a year to be spent to make improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and range lands.

Supporters call it the most significant conservation legislation in nearly half a century.

Opponents say the spending is not enough to erase an estimated $20 billion maintenance backlog.

