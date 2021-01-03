Menu

Trump, on tape, presses Georgia election official to 'find' Trump votes

Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is returning to Washington after visiting his Mar-a-Lago resort. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jan 03, 2021
President Donald Trump is heard on tape pleading with Georgia’s election chief to overturn Joe Biden's win in the state, suggesting in a telephone call that the official “find” enough votes to hand Trump the victory.

The conversation was the latest step in an unprecedented effort by a sitting American president to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of a recording of Trump’s conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump tells Raffensperger at one point that he wants him to “find” 11,780 votes for Trump.

Georgia previously certified that Democratic President-elect Biden won the state by 11,779 votes.

