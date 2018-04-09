Trump condemns suspected chemical attack in Syria

President Donald Trump strongly condemned the "atrocious" chemical weapons attack in Syria during a Cabinet meeting at the White House Monday afternoon and said a decision on US action would be made over the next 24-48 hours.

"I'd like to begin by condemning the heinous attack on innocent Syrians with banned chemical weapons," Trump said. "It was an atrocious attack, it was horrible, you don't see things like that as bad as the news is around the world, you just don't see those images."

Trump said major decisions would be made in the next day or two.

"We are very concerned, when a thing like that can happen, this is about humanity. We're talking about humanity. And it can't be allowed to happen," he added.

Trump expressed frustration at investigators not being able to get immediate answers about who was behind the attack.

"So if it's Russia, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together we'll figure it out and we'll know the answers quite soon," the President said.