Revisiting 2020: The storms that changed Lake Charles

The year 2020 has proven it knows how to challenge people who live in places like the Gulf Coast.

Multiple storms slammed the state of Louisiana and the city of Lake Charles.

Dr. Tyson Green lost his home in Hurricane Laura in August. His family evacuated before the storm as he rode it out in a Lake Charles hospital so he could be close to his patients.

His community now faces a recovery that is expected to take years.

“I don't know how you begin to put it into words, to be honest with you. We’ve had a tough year, to say the least," Green said. "I think with the combination of the pandemic, the hurricanes, the resurgence of the pandemic that beat us while we were down, it’s been rough, but we are getting better we are coming together as a community."

Since the storm, he's raised money for nurses and healthcare workers who were impacted by Mother Nature this year. His GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 dollars. The money raised is key, especially during the holiday season.

"It was such a blessing to be able to give them something through the GoFundMe efforts that we did. The ability to give them a better Christmas, people that lost everything, even the people who lost what they had and were reimbursed by whatever means insurance or FEMA, they still didn't have the means. They still didn’t have the extra money that we need around the holidays for their kids," Green said.

2020's hurricane season broke several records. Thirteen of the 30 named storms became hurricanes during 2020's hurricane season.

