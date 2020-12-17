Some neighbors don't want Trump to live at Mar-a-Lago after he leaves White House

President Donald Trump might not be greeted with a warm welcome home when he and his family move from the White House to Mar-a-Lago once the soon-to-be-former president leaves office in January.

According to The New York Times and The Seattle Times, a lawyer for the DeMoss family, who owns property next door to the resort, sent a letter Tuesday to the Town of Palm Beach and the U.S. Secret Service.

The letter stated that Trump couldn't live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in 1993 when he converted the private residence into a private club, the Times reported.

The Times reported that the letter pointed out that no one, including Trump, may reside there.

Per the agreement, no one, including Trump, is allowed to spend more than seven days in a row at the resort, for no more than three weeks total a year, the Palm Beach Post reported.

According to the Post, when Trump converted the residence into the club in 1993, his lawyer assured the council that Trump would no longer live at the club.