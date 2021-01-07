Some GOP senators no longer object to certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win

Multiple Republican senators have reversed course and now say they won’t object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Their change of heart came after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier Wednesday and interrupted their proceedings. One woman was fatally shot.

Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden’s win.

All three had previously signed on to Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud to explain his defeat.

In her speech, Loeffler said in part, “the events that transpired today forced met to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscience object the certification of these electors. The violence, the lawlessness and the siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect, the sanctity of the American democratic process..”

Loeffler has just days left in her term. She lost her Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock earlier Wednesday.

Upon reconvening Wednesday night, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the Senate, saying Congress “will not be deterred” in confirming the results of the presidential election.

The Republican leader vowed to finish confirming the Electoral College for President-elect Joe Biden.

McConnell says demonstrators “tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed.” He plans to keep the Senate in session Wednesday to finish confirming the results.

Trump has repeatedly told his supporters that the November election was stolen from him, even though that is not true. He reiterated the claim in a video filmed as his demonstrators were storming the Capitol.

