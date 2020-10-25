Menu

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

2020 CQ-Roll Call, Inc.
Tom Williams/AP
UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 13: Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett prepares to testify on the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/POOL)
Posted at 10:41 AM, Oct 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-25 13:45:42-04

WASHINGTON — The Republican-led Senate has voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections.

Barrett’s confirmation on Monday is hardly in doubt, with the majority Republicans mostly united in support behind President Donald Trump’s pick. But Democrats are poised to keep the Senate in session into the night in attempts to stall, arguing that the Nov. 3 election winner should choose the nominee to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Republicans are excited by the chance to install a third Trump justice on the court, locking in a conservative majority for years to come.

