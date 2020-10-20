Menu

Senate to work through weekend to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court by Monday

AFP
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AP
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testifies during the third day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)
Posted at 11:16 AM, Oct 20, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wasting no time, the Senate is on track to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court by next Monday.

Republicans are charging toward a rare weekend session to push past procedural steps and install President Donald Trump’s pick before Election Day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he will begin the process as soon as the Senate Judiciary Committee wraps up its work Thursday.

Democrats decry the rush, but don't have the votes to block and Trump’s nominee is on a glide path to confirmation.

Barrett's ascent would seal a 6-3 conservative hold on the court for years to come.

