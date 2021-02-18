Menu

Sen. Ted Cruz traveled with family to Cancun for vacation amid Texas weather crisis

Greg Nash/AP
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a confirmation hearing for United States Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Ted Cruz
Posted at 8:57 AM, Feb 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-18 10:57:58-05

DALLAS — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has traveled to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state grapples with a weather crisis.

The high-profile Republican senator traveled with his family for a long-planned trip to Cancun and was expected to return immediately, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share private conversations.

The revelation opens Cruz to significant criticism in his home state and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024. The two-term senator’s current term expires in early 2025.

