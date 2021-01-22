Schumer: House to send Trump impeachment article to Senate Monday, triggering trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement on Friday when he opened the Senate.

“I’ve spoken to Speaker Pelosi, who informed me that the article will be delivered to the Senate on Monday,” said Schumer.

The action of sending the article to the Senate will launch the start of Trump’s trial on a charge of incitement of insurrection, which was brought on after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell wants to postpone the impeachment trial. On Thursday, he proposed delaying the proceedings until February to give the former president time to prepare and review his case.

“I’ve been speaking to the Republican leader about the timing and duration of the trial, but make no mistake, a trial will be held in the United States Senate and there will be a vote on whether to convict the president,” said Schumer.

Schumer said he’s heard some of his Republican colleagues that the trial would be unconstitutional, because Donald Trump is no longer in office.

He said it’s, “an argument that has been roundly repudiated, debunked by hundreds of constitutional scholars, left, right and center, and defies basic common sense.”

“It makes no sense whatsoever that a president or any official could commit a heinous crime against our country and then be permitted to resign, so as to avoid accountability and a vote to disbar them from future office, makes no sense,” said Schumer.

The House impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of incitement of insurrection for the deadly attack on the Capitol that unfolded on Jan. 6. Speaker Pelosi said the trial has to happen even though Trump has left office, so that there is accountability.

