President Trump says there is no 'chaos' in the White House, only 'great energy'

President Donald Trump rebuffed claims Tuesday that his White House is in chaos amid reports of high-profile departures and discord within the top ranks of the West Wing.

"The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision," Trump tweeted. "I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"

Over the weekend, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn was furious, one person familiar told CNN, and reportedly wanted to resign over Trump's decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs. And on Monday, former Trump ally Sam Nunberg told multiple reporters and television networks that he wouldn't comply with the special counsel's subpoena of his emails with former Trump aides. He later said he probably would comply.

Some additional headlines from last week that fueled the latest reports of "chaos" include:

• Trump confidante Hope Hicks' resignation a day after admitting to a congressional panel that she told white lies for her boss.

• A volley of reports about his son-in-law Jared Kushner's business dealings while acting as a top adviser.

• Trump publicly feuding with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

• Trump's chief of staff John Kelly suggesting God had punished him by landing him in his job, while Anthony Scaramucci, the President's short-lived communications director, saying White House morale was as bad as it's ever been.

