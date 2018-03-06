President Trump says there is no 'chaos' in the White House, only 'great energy'

CNN
7:03 AM, Mar 6, 2018

Sam Nunberg, a former aide to Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by special counsel Robert Mueller to appear before a grand jury, but he says  he's not going to show . The subpoena also asks that Nunberg  hand over communications  between him and a number of members of the Trump campaign, including the president himself. Nunberg told The Washington Post he won't provide that information either. Nunberg worked for Trump from 2011 to 2015. He was fired from the Trump campaign after Business Insider published a story about racially charged Facebook posts he had made. Additional reporting from  Newsy affiliate CNN .

President Donald Trump says Mexico and Canada can avoid paying the White House's recently proposed steel and aluminum tariffs — if they agree to a new trade deal. The president said in a tweet , "Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum will only come off if new & fair NAFTA agreement is signed." Trump is talking about a meeting on Monday to discuss the decades-old North American Free Trade Agreement, a deal he's repeatedly criticized. This goes against earlier statements from the White House about the new tariff plan. Trade adviser  Peter Navarro said Sunday  the tariffs would be "across the board, with no country exclusions." Additional reporting from  Newsy affiliate CNN .

President Donald Trump rebuffed claims Tuesday that his White House is in chaos amid reports of high-profile departures and discord within the top ranks of the West Wing.

"The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision," Trump tweeted. "I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!"

 

 

Over the weekend, White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn was furious, one person familiar told CNN, and reportedly wanted to resign over Trump's decision to impose steel and aluminum tariffs. And on Monday, former Trump ally Sam Nunberg told multiple reporters and television networks that he wouldn't comply with the special counsel's subpoena of his emails with former Trump aides. He later said he probably would comply.

Some additional headlines from last week that fueled the latest reports of "chaos" include:

• Trump confidante Hope Hicks' resignation a day after admitting to a congressional panel that she told white lies for her boss.

• A volley of reports about his son-in-law Jared Kushner's business dealings while acting as a top adviser.

• Trump publicly feuding with Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

• Trump's chief of staff John Kelly suggesting God had punished him by landing him in his job, while Anthony Scaramucci, the President's short-lived communications director, saying White House morale was as bad as it's ever been.

