Pompeo tells Congress that Trump administration no longer considers Hong Kong autonomous from China

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State of Mike Pompeo has notified Congress that the Trump administration no longer regards Hong Kong as autonomous from mainland China.

Wednesday's notification to lawmakers sets the stage for the U.S. to withdraw preferential trade and financial status that the former British colony has enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997.

Pompeo's decision was not accompanied by a revocation of any specific privileges but comes amid calls for the U.S. and others to react against Beijing's move to impose Chinese national security laws over the territory.