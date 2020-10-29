Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pointing fingers over the failure to deliver coronavirus aid.

Pelosi is blaming Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for failing to produce answers to her demands for Democratic priorities as part of an almost $2 trillion aid package.

A Thursday morning letter to Mnuchin was the latest volley in a blame game over the failed talks, which have cratered before the election.

This morning, as our nation approaches nine million COVID-19 cases and a quarter of a million lives lost, I sent a letter to @stevenmnuchin1 seeking the Trump Admin’s responses on several outstanding items in COVID relief negotiations. Read my letter here: https://t.co/3qCoh3HDSW pic.twitter.com/IlDhRUD8lF — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 29, 2020

Pelosi says remaining obstacles to an agreement include more than half a dozen big-ticket items, including a testing plan, aid to state and local governments and jobless benefits.

Where the talks go after the election is uncertain.

Watch Pelosi hold her weekly press conference below: