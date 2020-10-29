Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Pelosi scolds White House over no response in virus talks
Posted at 7:45 AM, Oct 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-29 10:50:45-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pointing fingers over the failure to deliver coronavirus aid.

Pelosi is blaming Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for failing to produce answers to her demands for Democratic priorities as part of an almost $2 trillion aid package.

A Thursday morning letter to Mnuchin was the latest volley in a blame game over the failed talks, which have cratered before the election.

Pelosi says remaining obstacles to an agreement include more than half a dozen big-ticket items, including a testing plan, aid to state and local governments and jobless benefits.

Where the talks go after the election is uncertain.

Watch Pelosi hold her weekly press conference below:

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.