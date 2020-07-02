Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Only verified intelligence? A look at presidents' briefings

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a news briefing at the White House, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Only verified intelligence? A look at presidents' briefings
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jul 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-02 13:57:17-04

The White House says President Donald Trump was never briefed on intelligence that Russia had put a bounty on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan because there wasn’t corroborating evidence.

But former intelligence officials say presidents are routinely informed about intelligence even when it’s not definitively confirmed.

Former intelligence officials says it strains credulity to think that Trump wouldn’t have been told of something so important, whether corroborated or not.

Intelligence that may be on shaky ground today may foreshadow tomorrow’s calamity, so briefers are expected to ensure presidents have the fullest possible picture to prepare for something that may soon require full attention.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson