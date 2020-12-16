Menu

Negotiators make progress on long-delayed COVID-19 aid bill, deal may be near

Package reportedly could include another round of stimulus checks
Susan Walsh/AP
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Mitch McConnell
Posted at 7:34 AM, Dec 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-16 09:34:54-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan quartet of congressional leaders is pushing hard for a long-delayed COVID-19 aid package.

A deal could come as early as Wednesday on legislation that would extend help to individuals and businesses and ship coronavirus vaccines to millions.

Negotiations on COVID-19 relief have intensified after months of futility.

The top Democratic and Republican leaders of Congress met twice Tuesday in hopes of finally cementing an agreement that would revive subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, help distribute new coronavirus vaccines, fund schools and renew soon-to-expire jobless benefits.

The Washington Post and Politico report the package would amount to nearly $900 billion in relief and may include a new round of stimulus checks, though the dollar amount for the possible direct payments isn’t yet known.

The package would reportedly exclude aid for state and local governments, as well as leave out liability protections. Both were contentious items between Democrats and Republicans.

The negotiators will be back at it early Wednesday as a government funding deadline looms Friday at midnight.

