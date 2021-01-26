MyPillow guy Mike Lindell banned from Twitter for repeatedly spreading election misinformation

Twitter has permanently suspended MyPillow CEO and Trump confidant Mike Lindell from the social network for repeated violations of the site's policies on spreading election misinformation, according to CNN and CBS News.

As of Tuesday morning, Lindell's account is not available through a search on Twitter.

In a statement to CNN, Twitter said that Lindell's account had been suspended "due to repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy."

While it's unclear which specific tweets led to Lindell's ban, he has been sharing several conspiracy theories related to the 2020 election on the platform in recent weeks.

Among them was the conspiracy that Dominion Voting Systems — a company that creates software that powers many of the voting machines used in the U.S. — flipped votes from Trump to President Joe Biden. No evidence has been presented to support those claims.

Dominion Voting Systems has already sued two members of Trump's legal team — Rudy Giuliani and Sindey Powell — and has issued cease-and-desist and preservation notices against Lindell for his continued spread of misinformation, according to Axios.

Earlier this month, Lindell was photographed entering the White House days before Trump left office with a set of notes that included the term "martial law," according to the New York Times.

Last week, Lindell said several retail stores, including Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond, had stopped selling his products in their stores.

Lindell began advertising his pillows heavily on Fox News about a decade ago, and his numerous appearances on the network caught the attention of prominent Republicans — including Trump. Lindell has even floated a run for governor in his home state of Minnesota.