Mute button fails senator during virtual committee hearing, resulting in series of expletives

The COVID-19 pandemic has been forcing millions of Americans to work and learn from home for several months at this point.

But while working and learning from home may be routine, that hasn't made it any easier — meetings are still being sabotaged with rambunctious pets, unreliable WiFi signals and barely-clothed family members.

Then, there's the dreaded mute button. Failing to click it (or mistakenly turning it off) has sunk many a meeting in the last five months.

And apparently, U.S. senators aren't immune to mute-button woes.

During the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs' questioning of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday, Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) recognized Sen. Tom Carper (D-Delware) for questioning. After a few moments, Carper didn't respond, and Johnson moved on to Sen. James Lankford (D-Michigan).

Apparently, Carper was at his computer but muted. And when audio was restored to his microphone, it caught the senator frustratingly releasing a series of expletives.

Johnson asked if Carper was able to unmute his laptop, adding "we don't want to be on TV again," with a laugh.

Following the snafu, Carper was able to conduct his questioning.

Later, Carper joked about the incident on Twitter.

"Those who know me know that there are few things that get me more fired up than protecting the Postal Service! #DontMessWithUSPS," he tweeted.