Mnuchin: GOP to roll out coronavirus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Evan Vucci/AP
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with reporters about the coronavirus relief package negotiations, at the White House, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jul 26, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Republicans are set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package on Monday.

Mnuchin assures that the fine-tuned proposal has the support of President Donald Trump.

The secretary and the White House's acting chief of staff, Mark Meadows, met Saturday on Capitol Hill to salvage the $1 trillion proposal that was abruptly pulled back just days ago.

Mnuchin told reporters at the Capitol that extending an expiring unemployment benefit — but reducing it substantially — is a top priority for Trump. He called the $600 weekly aid “ridiculous” and a disincentive for people to go back to work.

Mnuchin also told the Associated Press that a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks would be coming in August.

Mnuchin’s optimistic assessment comes before Democrats weigh in publicly on the updated proposal, which remains only a starting point in negotiations.

