Mike Bloomberg sends $18 million to Democratic Party

Despite dropping out of the Democratic Party's nominating race two weeks ago, former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg made his first transfer of funds to the party in hopes of helping likely party nominee Joe Biden win the White House in November.

Bloomberg sent $18 million from his campaign to the Democratic Party on Friday.

The Bloomberg campaign said that the campaign will also transfer several of its former field offices to state parties and help accelerate the hiring pace. Bloomberg staffers in six states will remain employed through the first week in April.

"As Mike said throughout the campaign, he would support whomever the eventual Democratic nominee is, as well as Democrats in key races that we must elect to help undo the damage President Trump has done in office," the Bloomberg campaign said in a memo to DNC Chair Tom Perez. "While our campaign has ended, Mike’s number one objective this year remains defeating Trump and helping Democrats win in November."

The Bloomberg campaign said it weighed creating its own entity in hopes of helping the Democrats defeat President Donald Trump, but the campaign said "this race is too important to have many competing groups with good intentions but that are not coordinated and united in strategy and execution."

As of Friday evening, Biden has 1,199 delegates, compared to Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has 894 delegates. A total of 1,991 delegates are required to win the nomination.