Lawmakers act to avert government shutdown, buy time for COVID talks

Patrick Semansky/AP
Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 3:34 PM, Dec 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-09 17:34:52-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are embracing a one-week extension of government funding to buy time for more COVID-19 relief talks.

The House on Wednesday easily passed a temporary funding bill that sets a Dec. 18 deadline for Congress to wrap up both a virus relief measure and a $1.4 trillion government spending bill.

The Senate is expected to easily pass the bill before midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue over another round of virus aid. Leaders are in agreement about helping small businesses and preserving extra unemployment benefits, but disagree over the details of the package.

