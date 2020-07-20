Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rapper Kanye West used part of his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate to rant against historical figure Harriet Tubman.

West said the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people."

West's comments drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd gathered Sunday in North Charleston, South Carolina.

His appearance was marked by a lengthy monologue touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals.

At one point he said he and wife Kim Kardashian had considered terminating their first pregnancy. Several sources report West became tearful during the speech Sunday, explaining how a message from God changed his mind and he got a call from Kardashian saying they were going to have the baby.

North West was born in 2013.

Whether West is actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. Last week he met the requirements to appear on Oklahoma's presidential ballot.

An Oklahoma elections spokeswoman says a West representative submitted paperwork and the $35,000 filing fee Wednesday for the state's Nov. 3 ballot.

A West adviser told New York Magazine that West was out, but TMZ reports his campaign filed with the Federal Election Commission.

West has already missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states.