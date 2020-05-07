Menu

Justice Department dropping case against Michael Flynn

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, June 24, 2019. Flynn's lawyer Sidney Powell, is at right. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Posted at 11:36 AM, May 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-07 14:38:02-04

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department says it's dropping its criminal case against President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn.

That's according to a court filing Thursday obtained by The Associated Press.

The Justice Department says it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.”

The case was brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. Prosecutors said Flynn had lied to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador in a January 2017 interview.

Flynn became a key cooperator for Mueller's probe into ties between Russia and Trump's campaign.

