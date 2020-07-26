Menu

John Lewis procession to cross 'Bloody Sunday' bridge in Selma on Sunday

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., left, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talk before signing the Taxpayer First Act of 2019, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 21, 2019. Later, speaking to reporters, Lewis defended Joe Biden saying the vice president's remarks about working with segregationist senators wasn't racist. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 6:17 AM, Jul 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-26 10:56:35-04

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis will cross Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

A processional with Lewis’ casket will be carried across the Selma bridge where he and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years ago on “Bloody Sunday,” a key event in the fight for voting rights for African Americans.

Lewis will lie in repose at the Alabama Capitol on Sunday afternoon.

He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week before his private funeral Thursday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, which the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once led.

