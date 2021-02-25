Menu

House to vote on Equality Act, which would provide safeguards for LGBTQ people

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
In this Feb. 11, 2021, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 11:30 AM, Feb 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-25 13:30:23-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-led House is poised to pass a bill Thursday that enshrines protections in the nation’s labor and civil rights laws for LGBTQ people.

The legislation is a top priority of President Joe Biden, though the bill faces an uphill battle in the Senate.

“Every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and this bill represents a critical step toward ensuring that America lives up to our foundational values of equality and freedom for all,” wrote Biden in a statement when the act was introduced last week.

The Equality Act amends existing civil rights law to explicitly include sexual orientation and gender identification as protected characteristics.

Supporters say the law would ensure that every person is treated equally under the law. But some religious groups and social conservatives worry that the bill would force people to take actions that contradict their religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, hundreds of the nation's leading corporations have endorsed the measure.

