Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden for president during virtual town hall

Evan Vucci/AP
Vice President Joe Biden, left, laughs with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during a ceremony to unveil a portrait of Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 10:35 AM, Apr 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-28 15:37:37-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Tuesday.

Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, announced her support in a virtual town hall with Biden that started at about 3 p.m. ET.

Clinton teased the announcement by tweeting a picture of her, Biden and President Barack Obama laughing in the Oval Office.

(She's excited.) pic.twitter.com/iGHo6a6G1s

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020

As the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Clinton made history by becoming the first woman to lead a major party’s ticket.

Her endorsement is the latest sign of the Democratic Party rallying around its nominee to challenge President Donald Trump. Clinton is just the latest Democratic politician to offer an endorsement of Biden.

Since Biden became the party's presumptive nominee, he's received endorsements from former President Barack Obama, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Watch Clinton's endorsement of Biden in the player below:

