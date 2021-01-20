Here is the schedule of events for Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States on Wednesday.

Below is the schedule of events for Inauguration Day:

8:45 a.m. ET – President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff attend church service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

10:30 a.m. ET – President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff arrive at United States Capitol

11:15 a.m. ET – President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff participate in swearing-in ceremony

12:00 p.m. – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and 49th Vice President of the United States, and Biden delivers an inaugural address on the west front of the United States Capitol

1:40 p.m. ET – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris review the readiness of military troops in a pass in review on the east front of the United States Capitol

2:25 p.m. ET – President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery

3:15 p.m. ET – President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff receive a presidential escort to the White House from 15th Street

5:15 p.m. ET – President Joe Biden signs executive orders and other presidential actions in Oval Office

5:45 p.m. ET – President Joe Biden swears in “Day One Presidential Appointees” in a virtual ceremony from the Oval Office.

8:48 p.m. ET – President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff attend the “Celebrating America” inaugural program with Biden and Harris delivering remarks

9:55 p.m. ET – President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden appear on the Blue Room Balcony over South Lawn.

