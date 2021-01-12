Harris team says it was blindsided by VP-elect's Vogue cover

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris appears on the cover of Vogue magazine's February issue, but her team says there's a problem: the photo isn't the shot both sides had agreed upon.

Instead of appearing in the power suit she wore to the cover shoot, Harris is seen casually dressed and wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers.

Harris sometimes campaigned wearing them.

A person familiar with the negotiations with Vogue says Harris' team wasn't aware of the switch until images of the cover leaked out Saturday night.

Harris' team declined formal comment.

The individual spoke on condition of anonymity.

Per The Associated Press, Vogue explained in a statement that the informal image of Harris was used for the cover because the picture captured an “authentic, approachable nature, which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden-Harris administration.”

The magazine added that they released both images as digital magazine covers to “respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward," The AP reported.