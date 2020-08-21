Goodyear CEO: Employees can wear pro-police apparel, but no attire supporting political candidates

In an open letter published Thursday, Goodyear CEO Rich Kramer said that the company would allow employees to wear pro-police apparel while on the job, but still asks that workers not wear apparel in support of a political candidate or party.

The letter follows media reports from earlier this week that a Goodyear factory in Topeka, Kansas, asked employees not to wear "MAGA Attire" or "All Lives Matter" apparel but would allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter or LGBTQ+ apparel while on the job. The report prompted calls for a boycott of Goodyear tires from President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Kramer clarified that the presentation that was the subject of media reports was "created by a plant employee," was not "approve or distributed by Goodyear corporate."

He also said that employees "can express support for law enforcement through apparel at Goodyear facilities."

A message from Rich Kramer: By now, you are aware of a visual from our Topeka factory that has been circulating in the media. I want to personally clear the record on what you are seeing and hearing. pic.twitter.com/UqqFeFQn6t — Goodyear (@goodyear) August 20, 2020

Kramer also clarified that Goodyear does not endorse any "political organization, party or candidate" and added that employees should continue to refrain from wearing political attire at work.

Trump specifically mentioned Goodyear's restrictions on wearing "Make America Great Again" caps in his call for a boycott on Wednesday. Under Kramer's stipulations, such caps would still be prohibited for Goodyear employees at work.

Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2020

Goodyear is the largest manufacturer of tires in America, and one of the largest employers in its corporate headquarters of Akron, Ohio.

Later on Wednesday, the general manager of NASCAR team Go Fas Racing told Fox Business that one of the team's cars, which is sponsored by the Trump campaign, would need to race on Goodyear tires due to a NASCAR advertising agreement. Air Force 1 and the President's limo also ride on Goodyear tires, according to AP photos.

Patrick Semansky/AP Goodyear tires are seen on President Donald Trump's limousine, nicknamed "the Beast," after his arrival at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Washington. Trump returned to the White House by motorcade from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., after a trip to Old Forge, Pa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)