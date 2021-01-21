Georgia congresswoman introduced resolution that attempts to ban Trump from U.S. Capitol

Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Georgia, introduced a resolution in Congress last week aimed at banning former President Donald Trump from entering the U.S. Capitol.

Williams, who represents Georgia's fifth district — the district formerly represented by the late Rep. John Lewis — introduced the measure on Jan. 13, the same day the House voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The resolution, H.Con.Res.6, specifically directs those involved with securing the U.S. Capitol to "prohibit President Donald John Trump from entering the United States Capitol at any time after the expiration of his term as President."

“President Trump has shown time and time again that he is a danger to our democracy and a threat to the country,” Williams told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “His actions on Jan. 6 caused a deadly attack on the Capitol and for that reason, he should not be allowed into the Capitol.”

Williams' resolution was referred to the House Committee on House Administration the day it was introduced, but no further action has been taken. It's unclear if it will advance out of committee, much less make it to the House floor for a vote.

Trump's second impeachment trial could start as soon as this week.

