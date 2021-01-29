Menu

Ex-FBI lawyer given probation for Russia probe actions

Jose Luis Magana/AP
FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation for altering a document the Justice Department relied on during its surveillance of a Donald Trump aide during the Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Trump Russia Probe
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-29 18:58:10-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI lawyer has been sentenced to probation for altering an email the Justice Department relied on during its surveillance of an aide to President Donald Trump during the Russia investigation.

Kevin Clinesmith at his sentencing hearing Friday apologized for doctoring the email about Carter Page's relationship with the CIA.

He said he was "truly ashamed" of what he had done.

Prosecutors sought several months in prison for Clinesmith, but the judge said Clinesmith's action was the only stain on his record and that he had already endured public vilification.

The sentence is likely to disappoint Trump supporters, who claim the Russia probe was a witch hunt.

Clinesmith pled guilty last summer, USA Today reported.

The investigation resulted in charges against six Trump associates.

