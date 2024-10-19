Devastated Obama fans turned away after Friday's rally hit maximum capacity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former President Barack Obama's rally in Tucson Friday afternoon hit maximum capacity, turning away hundreds of supporters.

He was scheduled to speak around 5 p.m., but doors closed over an hour before. KGUN 9 spoke with people who drove from as far as San Diego to see the former president speak.

Former President Barack Obama rallied voters at the University of Arizona as his second stop in his campaign supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

This rally was his first formal visit to Tucson since 2011, just after the shooting that involved former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords.

Many were excited to see Barack Obama speak, including Sofia Reddy, a middle school student from Scottsdale. Her mother told KGUN 9 they had been waiting in line since 2:15 p.m., but were turned away once the event hit maximum capacity.

"So we can't get into the Obama rally which I missed my first-ever middle school dance for."

When asked why she wanted to see him speak, Reddy said, "Because I'm a really big fan and I watch all his other rallies and speeches and I was really excited to see him."

Campaign officials estimated attendance at over 5,000.