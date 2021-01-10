Menu

Doctor says lawmakers may have been exposed to virus while sheltering during riot

Patrick Semansky/AP
Workers install a flag on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol as preparations take place for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Capitol Breach
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jan 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-10 13:53:37-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — House lawmakers may have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19 while they sheltered at an undisclosed location during the Capitol siege on Wednesday.

Lawmakers were taken to that location as a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump ransacked the Capitol.

The Capitol’s attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the potential virus exposure. Dr. Brian Moynihan urged them to be tested.

The infected individual wasn't named.

Some lawmakers and staff were furious after video surfaced of Republican lawmakers not wearing their masks in the room during lockdown.

