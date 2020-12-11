Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Congress passes temporary funding bill to avert shutdown, buy time for COVID talks

items.[0].image.alt
Sarah Silbiger/AP
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a weekly meeting with the Senate Republican caucus, Tuesday, Dec. 8. 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)
Biden Trump GOP
Posted at 1:02 PM, Dec 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-11 15:02:06-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has shipped a temporary government-wide funding bill to President Donald Trump, averting a government shutdown at midnight.

The funding extension gives negotiators time to continue working toward agreement on new COVID-19 relief aid.

The extension sets a new shutdown deadline of midnight next Friday.

The bill passed the Senate by a unanimous voice vote Friday. The House passed it on Wednesday and Trump is expected to sign it before midnight.

COVID-19 relief talks remain stalled but there is universal agreement that Congress won’t adjourn for the year without passing a long-delayed round of pandemic relief.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7