Biden to visit CDC, meet with leaders of Asian community, tout stimulus during busy trip to Atlanta

President Joe Biden will make several public appearances in the Atlanta area on Friday amid a trip that was originally scheduled as part of his administration's tour to tout the passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

In addition to delivering remarks at Emory University on Friday evening, Biden is scheduled to pay a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at 2:15 p.m. ET and meet with leaders of Atlanta’s Asian American and Pacific Islander community at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Biden’s meeting with AAPI community leaders comes just days after a gunman killed eight people — including six Asian women — at three separate Atlanta-area spas on Tuesday evening. Earlier this week, Biden ordered flags lowered at the White House to mourn the lives lost in the shootings, and denounced the rising instances of hate crimes against Asian Americans across the country amid the pandemic.

“The recent attacks against the community are un-American. They must stop,” Biden said in a tweet earlier this week.

Biden’s visit to the CDC also comes as the agency released new guidance Friday that says students can safely sit three feet apart in schools as long as universal masking is implemented. Previous guidance said students should be spaced six feet apart, causing some schools to rotate attendance among students.

The new guidance should help the Biden administration of accomplishing its goal of opening schools to in-person learning by the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Biden’s six-state “Help is Here” tour brought him to the Philadelphia suburbs earlier this week, and will take him to Nevada, New Mexico and New Hampshire later this month.

During his stops, Biden will highlight the stories of Americans who benefited directly from the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which will deliver $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, help establish mass vaccination sites and spur the creation of PPE and other materials needed to distribute vaccines.

Biden’s tour is an about-face from his time in the Obama administration when then-President Barack Obama chose not to promote a similar stimulus package in the wake of the housing market collapse. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Democrats now see that as a “political misstep,” as it left the stimulus open to attacks from Republicans.