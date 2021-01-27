Menu

Biden to deliver remarks on climate change, sign orders restricting oil, gas leasing on U.S. lands

Evan Vucci/AP
In this Jan. 26, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden holds his face mask as he speaks on COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Biden is dispatching the nation’s top scientists and public health experts to regularly brief the American public about the pandemic. Beginning Jan. 27, the experts will host briefings three times a week on the state of the outbreak and efforts to control it. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jan 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-27 08:45:08-05

President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks regarding his administration's efforts to fight climate change on Wednesday and sign executive orders regarding oil and gas leasing.

News of the orders broke on Tuesday. The Associated Press reports that Biden will sign a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands.

Biden has already taken several steps to restore efforts to fight climate change that had been done away with under the Trump administration.

On his first day in office, Biden signed an order re-affirming the country's commitment to the Paris climate accord — an agreement signed by nearly 200 countries in 2015 that promised a reduction of carbon emissions in the years to come. Former President Donald Trump had promised to leave the agreement in 2017.

Biden also announced a 60-day suspension of new drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters last week.

The orders signed by Biden on Wednesday are just the latest in a string of dozens of he's signed during his short time in office.

On Tuesday, Biden signed several orders to re-affirm his administration's efforts in fighting for racial equity. On Monday, Biden signed orders that attempted to strengthen federal government rules requiring the purchase of American-made goods.

Biden, who will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, will deliver remarks from the White House at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

