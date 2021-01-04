Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will include a “virtual parade across America” consistent with crowd limits during the coronavirus era.

Following the swearing-in ceremony on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20 on the west front of the U.S. Capitol, Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, will join Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband in participating in a socially distanced Pass in Review on the Capitol’s opposite front side, organizer said Sunday.

Those are military traditions where Biden will review the readiness of military troops. Biden will also receive a traditional presidential escort from 15th Street to the White House that will be socially distanced.

Organizers said the virtual parade will be designed to let people across the nation participate.

Last week, a virtual memorial for the victims of COVID-19 was announced as part of the inauguration events. The memorial will take place the evening of January 19, the night before President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are sworn in to office.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee is calling on cities to join by ringing church bells in a “national moment of unity and remembrance.” The event in D.C. will include a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Other efforts are underway to limit in-person attendees. Members of Congress, who typically have many tickets to the event to give away to supporters and constituents, are being given a "plus one", similar to the State of the Union event.

The traditional Inauguration balls and lunches are also being re-imagined or canceled.