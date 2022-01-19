Biden hosts rare press conference as he concludes first full year in office

President Joe Biden will hold a rare press conference at the White House on Wednesday on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his inauguration.

It's been several months since Biden held a solo press conference at the White House. While Biden often takes questions from pool reporters following prepared remarks, press conferences give reporters more of an opportunity for in-depth responses and follow-up questions.

The press conference comes as the nation deals with the record-setting transmission of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant. In response, the White House has launched a website where Americans can order four free COVID-19 tests per household. Biden has also instituted a program to provide 400 million free surgical-grade N95 masks at pharmacies across the country.

The presser also comes as several key aspects of Biden's domestic agenda have stalled in the Senate. His social spending package, the "Build Back Better" plan, is at least one vote shy of passage, and voting rights legislation is unlikely to pass after Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have indicated they will not vote to bypass a Republican filibuster.

Finally, Biden faces a foreign policy challenge in Russia, which is amassing troops on the border of Ukraine, sparking fears of an imminent invasion. The State Department has already rebuffed Russia's request to deny Ukraine a future membership in NATO and pull U.S. troops out of Eastern Europe.

Biden's press conference will take place Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET in the East Room of the White House.