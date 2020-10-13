Barrett uses term deemed 'offensive' by GLAAD while denouncing discrimination against LGBTQ+ people

While answering a question about how she would rule in potential Supreme Court cases involving LGBTQ+ people's rights during her confirmation hearing Tuesday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett used the term "sexual preference" — a term classified as "offensive" by GLAAD.

Barrett used the term while denouncing discrimination against gay and lesbian people.

"Senator, I have no agenda, and I do want to be clear: I have never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference," Barrett said. "Like racism, I think discrimination is abhorrent."

The term "sexual preference" is generally deemed to be outdated. On its website, GLAAD lists the term on its website as "one to avoid" as it implies that sexuality is a "choice" that can be "cured."

Instead, GLAAD says the preferred term to use is "sexual orientation," saying it is the "accurate description" of "an individual's enduring physical, romantic and/or emotional attraction" to another person.

Barrett's comment came in response to a question from Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-CA. Feinstein asked how Barrett would rule in potential cases regarding LGBTQ+ rights given the judge's relationship with Justice Antonin Scalia, who dissented in the case that gave gay people the right to marry in 2015.

While Barrett gave credit to Scalia, her former mentor, in her opening statements, she stated multiple times during Tuesday's questioning that she would be her own judge.

"You'll be getting Justice Barrett, not Justice Scalia," if confirmed, Barrett said Tuesday.