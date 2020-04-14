Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational Politics

Actions

Barack Obama to formally endorse Joe Biden on Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
Barack Obama to formally endorse Joe Biden on Tuesday
Posted at 7:34 AM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 11:42:40-04

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama plans to endorse Joe Biden in a video on Tuesday.

That would give the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee a boost from the party’s biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures.

Obama and Biden are known to be close friends from their two terms in the White House, and Biden leaned heavily on his affiliation with the former president throughout the Democratic primary, touting their relationship and framing his pitch as an extension of Obama’s presidency.

The move was confirmed with a person familiar with the situation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.