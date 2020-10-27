Menu

Barrett officially sworn in at Supreme Court as issues important to Trump await

Fred Schilling/AP
In this image provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., right, administers the Judicial Oath to Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Washington as Judge Barrett's husband, Jesse M. Barrett, holds the Bible. (Fred Schilling/Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP)
Amy Coney Barrett officially sworn in as justice as issues important to Trump await
Posted at 9:05 AM, Oct 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-27 12:20:23-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett has been formally sworn in as the Supreme Court’s ninth justice, replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath Tuesday morning at the court in Washington D.C.

Barrett's first votes on the court could include two big topics affecting the man who appointed her.

The court is weighing a plea from President Donald Trump to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from the Trump campaign and Republicans to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

It’s not certain Barrett will take part in these issues.

