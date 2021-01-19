3 new Democratic senators set to be sworn-in Wednesday afternoon, after Inauguration

Three new Democratic senators are set to be sworn into office after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday. The update comes after Georgia officially certified the results of the Jan. 5 Senate run-off election on Tuesday.

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, both Democrats, beat the Republican senators in the run-off.

The arrival of Warnock and Ossoff, along with Alex Padilla of California will give Democrats a working majority in the Senate — split 50-50, with the new vice president, Kamala Harris, as the tie-breaking vote.

Padilla has been tapped by California’s governor to fill Harris’ remaining term in the Senate.

A person granted anonymity to discuss the planning tells The Associated Press that Harris is set to deliver the oath of office to the three Democrats after she is sworn in during the inauguration as vice president.

Harris officially resigned from his senate seat on Monday.