Twenty-one states and Pennsylvania's governor have sued the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over a rule that would deny federal housing assistance to families if any household member lacks eligible citizenship or immigration status.

The states say the rule could split up families or evict U.S. citizens from public housing. States including California, New York, Arizona and Massachusetts joined the suit. HUD defends the rule, arguing illegal immigrants are taking advantage of the current eligibility requirements.

The rule takes effect on Dec. 14. It would require people to verify their citizenship or eligible immigration status to receive federal housing assistance.

“No child should lose their home over a parent's immigration status,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta during a press conference. “This rule is cruel, and it’s unlawful."

For over three decades, Congress has authorized prorated federal housing assistance for mixed-status families, whose members have different citizenship or immigration statuses. These families receive less assistance if a household member is ineligible because of their immigration status. The new rule would ban mixed-status families from receiving any assistance.

“Picture a mom with two kids in public housing. All U.S. citizens. Their dad is not eligible. Under this rule, all four of them lose their home,” Bonta said.

One in five children in California is part of a mixed-status family, said Bonta, estimating that the rule will affect 7,000 households in his state. The new rule would also require public housing authorities and private landlords to report tenants who fail verification to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Congress never gave HUD the power to throw mixed-status families out of their homes or turn private landlords into immigration enforcement. But that’s exactly what this rule does,” Bonta said.

The new rule is the latest in a series of moves by President Donald Trump's administration targeting legal immigrants. Those moves include restricting healthcare, nutrition benefits and other subsidies while stripping legal protections from some immigrant groups to make more people eligible for deportation.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner first announced the proposed rule in January, but the department finalized it only last week.

“HUD’s final rule fully implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars. This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing. This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist," said Turner in an emailed statement on Monday.

Earlier this year, HUD conducted an audit with DHS and identified 20,000 mixed-status households receiving federally funded housing assistance nationwide. The department said illegal immigrants were using “loopholes” to access benefits while the department struggled to provide housing for all who need it.

