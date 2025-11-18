So what's next for Adelita Grijalva?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGUN) — House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced today that the House Democratic Caucus has approved Adelita Grijalva to be appointed to the Committee on Education and the Workforce and the Committee on Natural Resources.

“Today, I am honored to announce that the Democratic Caucus has approved Rep. Adelita Grijalva to be appointed to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce and the House Committee on Natural Resources. As a former school board member and the daughter of the former Chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Rep. Grijalva will be a powerful advocate for our nation’s students and teachers, for the men and women of organized labor and for the environment.

After 50 long days of Republican delay tactics, Rep. Grijalva has been sworn in as a Member of Congress (click here to watch). We are proud to welcome her into our family and look forward to her principled service on behalf of the American people.”

Related: Adelita Grijalva is about to tip the scales on the Epstein files in the US House

