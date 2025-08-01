New study raises concerns over long-term effects of weight-loss drugs

A new study is raising questions about the long-term effects of popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Researchers say while GLP-1 drugs can help regulate blood sugar and promote heart health, they don’t appear to improve heart and lung endurance the way diet and exercise do. The medications, which work by slowing digestion and suppressing appetite, have led to significant weight loss for many patients.

But the study warns the drugs may also cause muscle loss, which is essential for strength, posture, and long-term health. Too much lean mass loss, researchers say, could increase the risk of heart problems and early death.

Doctors recommend combining the drugs with exercise and protein-rich diets to protect muscle. Researchers are also exploring ways to develop medications that may help offset muscle loss.

