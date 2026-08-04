Man convicted of manslaughter in AZ arrested for sparking one Spokane-area wildfire

SPOKANE, WA — Authorities say they’ve arrested a 37-year-old man suspected of starting one of the devastating wildfires burning around Spokane, Washington.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they arrested Aaron F. Farinacci for arson. He’s accused of starting the Old Trails Fire.

Several fires are burning in the area. They've destroyed at least 700 structures and forced more than 60,000 people to evacuate.

The fire sparked on Saturday.

Farinacci was convicted on charges stemming from a 2010 shooting that left his father dead at their home in Mesa.

The two had reportedly been arguing about Farinacci doing the dishes, which eventually led to the deadly shooting, according to Mesa police at the time.

He was later located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound before being arrested for the murder.