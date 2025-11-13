Leader of '764' extremist network indicted on 29 counts including child exploitation and support for terrorism

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal grand jury in the District of Arizona has returned a 29-count superseding indictment charging 21-year-old Baron Cain Martin of Tucson — known online as “Convict” — with a string of crimes including participating in a child exploitation enterprise, conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, producing and distributing child pornography, coercing and enticing minors, cyberstalking, animal-crushing offenses and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Martin, who has been in federal custody since his arrest on Dec. 11, 2024, is accused of acting as a leader and administrator in an online network known as “764,” described in court papers as a group of Nihilistic Violent Extremists (NVEs) that targets vulnerable, underage populations. Prosecutors allege members of the network use social media to encourage possession, production and sharing of extreme gore media and child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to desensitize young people to violence, groom victims and spread fear.

The superseding indictment lists five counts of producing child pornography and 11 counts of distributing it, along with three counts each of coercing and enticing minors and cyberstalking. Authorities also allege Martin coerced victims into creating extortion videos and animal-crushing videos, and that he posted a detailed online guide intended to help others identify, groom and extort victims.

“This man's alleged crimes are unthinkably depraved,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in the release, adding that, if convicted, Martin “will face severe consequences as we work to dismantle this evil network.” FBI Director Kash Patel said Martin’s alleged conduct was “so atrocious and extreme that he is charged with supporting terrorism,” and emphasized the bureau will continue pursuing those who prey on children. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg called the alleged actions “an assault on the basic foundations of human decency,” and U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said prosecutors will bring “the full weight of American justice” against those responsible.

The investigation, which the indictment traces back to roughly 2019, remains ongoing. Federal authorities say they will continue to pursue other members of the 764 network and urged parents to remain vigilant about online threats to children. Court proceedings in the District of Arizona will determine whether Martin is convicted on the charges.