Active week ahead with daily storm chances across Southeast Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An active weather pattern is expected across Southeast Arizona this week, with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Storm chances increase Monday, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect for portions of Southeast Arizona. Heavy rainfall will be possible with some storms, along with day-to-day changes in coverage and intensity.

High temperatures will fluctuate between near normal and a few degrees below normal throughout the week.

Tucson will start Monday around 76 degrees, while Marana will be near 77 and Ajo around 80. Sierra Vista will be cooler at 67 degrees, with Willcox and Benson also waking up in the 60s.

Monday afternoon, Tucson is forecast to reach 96 degrees, while Ajo could hit 102 and Organ Pipe may reach 99. Sierra Vista will top out around 86 degrees, with Willcox near 91 and Douglas around 90.

