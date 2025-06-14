Murdered woman's family speaks out as perpetrator awaits sentencing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN9) — A Phoenix man is awaiting sentencing for the murder of his wife, Elizabeth Byrd, whose family ties to Tucson have brought renewed attention to the case.

Now, the family is speaking out about Elizabeth's legacy and her husband's eventual sentencing.

John Byrd, a former detective with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after admitting to strangling his wife during a domestic dispute in July 2024.

While John Byrd was scheduled to be sentenced today, that was postponed until June 19 at 2 p.m.

On July 31, 2024, Elizabeth Byrd, 43, was found dead in the couple’s Mesa home.

A friend became concerned when Elizabeth missed their regular gym class and was unable to reach her.

The friend contacted Elizabeth’s 11-year-old son, who reported that neither he nor his younger siblings had seen their mother all day and that the bedroom door was locked.

The friend then took the children to her home and alerted authorities. Upon conducting a welfare check, police discovered Elizabeth's body in the bedroom.

John Byrd, who had been on medical leave from his position at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, was located driving Elizabeth's vehicle.

He was arrested and later confessed to the crime, stating that during an argument, "a switch just flipped" and he strangled his wife.

He also admitted to locking the bedroom door to prevent the children from seeing her body.

Rob Pecharich, Elizabeth’s brother, described her as "the type of person who was selfless, a servant leader at every account."

He fondly remembered her as "the princess of the family in a lot of ways," highlighting her deep love for her children.

"What made her a great mom is she’d stop, she’d play, she’d get them moving," Pecharich said. "She would stop everything and interact."

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Pecharich and other family members have taken on the responsibility of raising Elizabeth's three children: Jonathan, 11; Brooke, 9; and Matt, 4.

The case has drawn attention due to the involvement of a law enforcement officer in a domestic violence incident, raising questions about the complexities of such cases within the justice system.

"The community really lost a really important person who was the type of personality who made every space and every relationship better," Pecharich said.