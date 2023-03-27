Multiple coyote attacks reported across Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Game and Fish Department and Scottsdale Police Department are urging residents to be on the look out for coyotes after multiple attacks were reported over the weekend.

The first encounter took place on Saturday near Aztec Park. The second attack took place Sunday at a home just two miles from the original incident.

In both attacks the victims were toddlers. Both children were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. The coyote attack from Sunday was caught on camera, showing the animal lunge at the young child.

Scottsdale PD

The Game and Fish Department is focusing its search for the animal in the area of 94th Street and Thompson Peak Parkway. Anyone with information is advised to call 623-236-7201.

"The coyote shows little fear of people and may have been illegally fed in the past. Parents of toddlers in the area should keep their children close when outdoors and be vigilant," the Game and Fish Department said in a statement.