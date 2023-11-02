Tortolita Preserve: Phase Two of trailhead project now underway

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Work on the upcoming Tortolita Preserve Trailhead has entered the second phase of its two-phase project.

The first phase of the project—a new parking area off off of Moore Road near Wild Burro Road—is completed and now open to the public.

Now work is underway to install wildlife fencing along the western boundary of the Tortolita Preserve. Project completion is slated for mid-December.

